WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber voted against the GOP's latest House Speaker nominee on Wednesday as tumult continues to freeze the party.

Stauber, who waved off a question from the Star Tribune about his vote shortly afterward, was among 22 Republican who broke from the party and opposed far-right Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

The Minnesotan's vote was a turnaround from Tuesday, when Stauber joined Minnesota's three other congressional Republicans in supporting Jordan on the first ballot. Stauber's office was mum earlier this week about who he was supporting in the speaker's race.

Jordan failed to win the speakership Tuesday. Republicans decided to try again on Wednesday, and Stauber instead opted for Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman. Jordan won 199 GOP votes, but lost the speaker's race for a second round overall and the path forward for House Republicans remained unclear.

A spokesperson for Stauber did not immediately respond to a request for comment after his vote.

A small group of Republicans went against most members of their party earlier this month in the histroic drive to remove Kevin McCarthy from the speaker's role. The intraparty rebellion led to McCarthy being ousted from the post he long coveted, with enough Republicans siding against him while he won no support from Democrats. All four of Minnesota's congressional Republicans supported McCarthy.

Republicans have since been unable to find someone who can garner enough intraparty support to take over leading the chamber full-time.