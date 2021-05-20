Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of only three House Democrats to vote against a $1.9 billion spending bill that would heighten Capitol security after the Jan. 6 attack.

"A bill that pours $1.9 billion into increased police surveillance and force without addressing the underlying threats of organized and violent white supremacy, radicalization, and disinformation that led to this attack will not prevent it from happening again," said Omar in a joint statement, along with representatives Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cori Bush of Missouri.

The legislation barely passed by a vote of 213 to 212, with three other Democrats voting neither for nor against.

Omar said she didn't feel Democratic leaders sufficiently explained how it would increase security.

"To be honest, we have not really been made to understand how the money will actually increase the safety, and I could just not justify this vote," she told reporters.

The bill would put nearly $530 million toward facility improvements that include security screening and cameras, according to a summary of the legislation, as well as $200 million to create a "quick reaction force" designed to augment Capitol Police. Another $18 million would be spent on body cameras, training and riot control equipment for Capitol Police if signed into law.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a $1.9 billion Capitol funding bill. BRIAN PETERSON • STAR TRIBUNE

The spending on the quick reaction force specifically drew the Democratic trio's ire, who pointed out that much less money is focused on counseling services for people who were there on Jan. 6. They cited concerns over police brutality in local communities and the need for "a comprehensive investigation and response," that speaks to the "the root cause of the insurrection: white supremacy."

"This bill prioritizes more money for a broken system that has long upheld and protected the white supremacist violence we saw on display that day," the Democrats' statement said. Their opposition underscores the difficulties for Democrats in the House with their slim eight vote majority.

No House Republicans voted for the legislation, including the four GOP members from Minnesota.

"For months, Speaker Pelosi militarized the Capitol Hill campus and turned it into a compound," Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn said in a statement after Thursday's vote. "It still remains on lockdown and a barrier to the American people. Now, the Democrats are pushing this completely wasteful bill of nearly $2 billion."

The vote came just a day after Omar and other Democrats were joined by 35 Republicans in supporting legislation that would create a commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6. None of Minnesota's four Republicans backed that bill either.

Minnesota's other three House Democrats voted Thursday for the Capitol spending bill that faces long odds in the Senate.

"Our citizen soldiers stepped up to protect Members of Congress and staff following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and it is the responsibility of Congress to pay for the costs incurred by the National Guard," said Minnesota Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum. "We also need to be prepared should another attack on our democracy occur — and not expect the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to go it alone. Today's emergency security supplemental will provide robust funding to protect those who work at and visit the U.S. Capitol."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

