Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is pushing the House to pass a resolution urging the United States to "become a full member of the International Criminal Court" as Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine rages on.

Omar said that she has "recoiled in horror at reports of massacres, targeting of civilians, mass graves, and rapes by Russian forces."

"Vladimir Putin and anyone responsible must be held accountable," Omar said in a press release Thursday. "Sadly, the U.S. is not party to the International Criminal Court, the principal body responsible for investigating and prosecuting these crimes. Our refusal to join the court is antithetical to our commitment to human rights, accountability, and the rule of law."

The International Criminal Court, located in the Hague, can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression.

Yet the ICC doesn't have the power to investigate Russia for what judges at the Nuremberg tribunal after World War II called the "supreme international crime," the crime of aggression — in other words, the decision to wage a ruthless, unprovoked war against another country, which international lawyers say would be the easiest way to hold Putin accountable.

That's because Russia, like the United States, isn't a party to the ICC.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment about Omar's effort, but said in an email "we are actively working to assist national and international efforts to identify and hold any Russians accountable for the atrocities and war crimes they have committed in Ukraine."

Thursday's news came after Omar voted last month against a bill banning Russian oil imports to the United States, saying the measure "with no sunset and no conditions for lifting the ban creates a dangerous scenario."

She voted against an amended version of the bill last week, but supported legislation that suspends normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. Both bills have since become law.

Omar's office also announced in a press release that she is introducing legislation to codify the U.S. State Department's office of Global Criminal Justice as well as a bill that "repeals a 2002 law that prohibits U.S. support for ICC investigations."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.