After three decades in Congress, Tuesday could be Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson’s toughest re-election fight yet, facing former lieutenant governor Michelle Fischbach and a flood of outside spending from Republican groups.

Four years ago, Donald Trump won Peterson’s Seventh Congressional District by more than 30 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. Peterson managed to hang on, beating a little-known challenger by 5% of the vote and earning the distinction as the Democrat representing a district that swung the hardest for Trump in 2016.

This year, Republicans see an opening with Trump back on the ballot and Fischbach as their recruit, flooding the district with outside money and ads trying to tie Peterson to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Several political forecasters have labeled the race as tossup throughout the campaign.

As chair of the powerful House Committee on Agriculture, Peterson is running on the strength of his work on the farm bill, trade deals and his influence over ag policy in a largely rural district, which stretches across the western border of the state. He’s been endorsed by the Minnesota Farm Bureau. Peterson’s campaign ads note his vote against impeaching Trump and his support for law enforcement.

Fischbach, who also served in the state Senate, is arguing that it’s time the district be represented by someone in a party more in line with the president. She also has used Peterson’s longevity against him, saying there should not be lifetime politicians and the district needs a fresh face in Washington. Fischbach has been endorsed by Trump.

Rae Hart Anderson and Slater Johnson are also running under the banner of legal marijuana parties, but neither have been actively campaigning.