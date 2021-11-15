Led by strong demand for suburban rentals, apartments are being leased at an especially robust pace across the Twin Cities metro, putting property owners on track for a record year when it comes to filling empty apartments.

Rents are rising, as well, but only modestly in most parts of the metro.

That's according to a third-quarter report from Marquette Advisors, which tracks rents and vacancy rates for more than 160,000 market-rate apartments across the seven-county metro area.

The group said Monday that, through the end of September, 5,750 new leases were signed. Previously, the largest number of units absorbed on an annual basis was 6,400 units in 2010.

Demand for rentals in the suburbs has outpaced both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul, where the bulk of the rentals have been built over the past decade.

Though 5,163 new apartments were completed during the first nine months of the year, the average vacancy rate across the metro remained evenly balanced between supply and demand at about 5%, including all new buildings that are still in the lease-up phase.

The average monthly rent was $1,320, a 2.1% increase over last year at the same time. Those figures include only market-rate rentals in buildings with more than 10 units.

Twin Cities property owners say demand for rentals is stronger in many suburbs than in both downtowns where concessions are still being used to attract renters, especially in the central business districts of both cities where demand from downtown workers is still relatively weak.

Those concessions typically include a month or two of free rent or parking. Such discounts are becoming more rare in the suburbs.

Still, the situation in downtown Minneapolis is improving. So far this year more than 800 units have been absorbedin downtown Minneapolis with the bulk of the gains come from buildings in the North Loop neighborhood.

The average vacancy rate in downtown Minneapolis was 9.3% and 8.8% in downtown St. Paul, including buildings new buildings that are still in the initial lease-up phase.

Brent Wittenberg, vice president for Marquette, said in a statement that there's a strong correlation between job growth and demand for rentals across the metro. He also said the housing market has been a key factor. Low mortgage rates are converting many renters into homeowners.

"While this number is significant," Wittenberg said in a statement. "There are many more renters who continue to remain in the rental market due to the very limited supply of homes available for purchase, extremely competitive market conditions and rising prices."