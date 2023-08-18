Joe Bigalke wrote a letter to God expressing his feelings after being diagnosed with high-functioning autism and recovering from a traumatic leg injury.

The Red Wing man had a dream — but no expectations — that his heartfelt words would lead to a debut single delivering a message of hope and healing around the globe.

Last month, Bigalke's "A Friend Above All" featuring friend and vocalist Anna Filkins, was released on digital platforms in 243 countries by Rock the Cause Records, and there may be more to come. Bigalke has plans to record an album of his most cherished compositions that include about 700 melodies saved on his phone.

"It's mind-blowing," said Bigalke, 38. "People with disabilities can achieve dreams if you work hard at it."

Music always has been a major part of Bigalke's life. He started playing piano when he was 2 and has been singing in choirs since first grade. He joined barbershop groups after graduating from Roseville High School in 2003, and later dove into songwriting.

"I wanted to share my music," he said.

Music has been Bigalke's one source of comfort as he faced life's struggles.

Growing up, Bigalke said he never understand why he often felt isolated and misunderstood in the world. That changed in 2018 when he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism. It may have been the impetus he needed to chase his lifelong dream.

With a deep desire to express his love for God and connect with others through writing and performing music, Bigalke joined the Universal Music Center (UMC) in Red Wing. He had moved from the Twin Cities to Red Wing and worked at Treasure Island Casino and later at the YMCA.

Shortly after Bigalke joined UMC, an uncle died by suicide. Bigalke wrote "Ascended to the Father" to help cope with his loss.

At UMC, Bigalke connected with other musicians and worked with mentor and producer Mark Woerpel to bolster his self-taught piano and songwriting skills. Bigalke also joined the Nashville Songwriters Association (NSA) in 2019.

An inspiring sunset

In 2021, he broke a tibia in a fall and spent months in bed recovering. At the same time, his father was found to have cancer. One night, he looked out his window and, just beyond the cross on Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing, he saw a sunset filtered by the haze of Canadian wildfire smoke that had carried into central Minnesota. He counted his blessings, and turned to God and the healing power of music.

Bigalke wrote "A Friend Above All," which he describes as a letter of friendship, trust and faith in God, whom he considers his best friend. Members of the NSA nominated the tune for a songwriting award. It didn't win, but the song made it to the final round, surpassing 16,000 other entries.

After the runner-up finish, Bigalke was offered a chance to share his story with a "Story Behind the Song," making him the first unsigned songwriter through the NSA at the time to receive the opportunity.

That did not surprise Woerpel.

"The magic coming from Joe is his ability to come and go directly from the heart," Woerpel said. "Working and meeting Joe has been a reconnect to an honest observation of the human experience and beauty, even found in darkness."

Bigalke had a bigger vision and contacted Scott Harold, CEO and founder of Rock the Cause Records, the same label that released Zach Sobiech's inspirational hit "Clouds," the song the Stillwater teenager recorded during his fight with bone cancer.

Harold declined to take on Bigalke as a client. Bigalke would not have it. He relentlessly sent Harold text and Facebook messages, and even called him several times.

"Eventually, I said to myself, 'Maybe the universe is trying to tell you something. Maybe you should listen,'" Harold said. "Joe is living proof that fear is the great disabler. Fear is a disability that we all share in common. Joe is absent of fear. He is the embodiment of fearless action, persistence and resilience."

Harold signed Bigalke.

Bigalke waited six years for that moment, but he never gave up on his desire to bring awareness to suicide and autism, and draw people back to God.

"We are all very proud of Joe," said UMC founder and executive director Mike Arturi. "He is a very intelligent, talented and kind man who is a perfect example of what happens when you believe in yourself and work extremely hard."

A portion of proceeds from "A Friend Above All" will benefit music programs for children, suicide awareness and people with disabilities, Bigalke said.

"It's been a very powerful thing," he said.