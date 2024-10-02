Recovering from drug addiction is more intense than ever before

The drugs are different, too. They’re stronger, more damaging and more deadly. Not many people realize that even one dose can cause an overdose and kill — nor do they realize these overdoses can’t always be reversed with Narcan. In recent months, we’ve been forced to administer three or more doses of Narcan to reverse an overdose. Withdrawal symptoms from fentanyl are worse than any drug I’ve seen. And besides the opioid crisis, we’re seeing non-opioid drugs like xylazine (often known as tranq) cause flesh-eating illnesses that are not reversible.