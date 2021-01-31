MINNEAPOLIS
Anthony Joaquin Mazzotti, doing business as Cast Your Vote USA LLC, Cre8ive Pros LLC and Fugitive Marketing LLC, and Catherine Lynn Mazzotti, 6332 N. Fountain Lane, Maple Grove; filed Jan. 26, 21-40114; Chap. 7; assets, $99,941; liabilities, $855,075.
Jessie J. Given, as surety for Accurate Electric LLC, and Elizabeth Given, Zimmerman, Minn.; filed Jan. 28, 21-40129; Chap. 13; assets, $324,579; liabilities, $273,859.
St. Paul
Ryan Richard Lonnquist, as surety RC13 Fitness LLC, 4033 W. 154th Court, Rosemount; filed Jan. 22, 21-30102; Chap. 7; assets, $44,885; liabilities, $365,345.
