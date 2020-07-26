MINNEAPOLIS

Johnny E. Biesemeyer and Scarlett I. Biesemeyer, as surety for Allarea Contractors Inc. and Phone Jacks Unlimited Inc., 1229 NE. 180th Lane, Ham Lake; filed July 22, 20-41868; Chap. 7; assets, $391,490; liabilities, $692,854.

St. Paul

Matthew James Wheeler, as surety for 99 North Construction Inc. and Ax Project Management LLC, Rochester, Minn.; filed July 21, 20-31847; Chap. 13; assets, $332,450; liabilities, $779,512.

Buehring Properties LLC, Rush City, Minn.; filed July 22, 20-31858; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Chad Buehring, member.