MINNEAPOLIS
Johnny E. Biesemeyer and Scarlett I. Biesemeyer, as surety for Allarea Contractors Inc. and Phone Jacks Unlimited Inc., 1229 NE. 180th Lane, Ham Lake; filed July 22, 20-41868; Chap. 7; assets, $391,490; liabilities, $692,854.
St. Paul
Matthew James Wheeler, as surety for 99 North Construction Inc. and Ax Project Management LLC, Rochester, Minn.; filed July 21, 20-31847; Chap. 13; assets, $332,450; liabilities, $779,512.
Buehring Properties LLC, Rush City, Minn.; filed July 22, 20-31858; Chap. 12; no schedules filed. Chad Buehring, member.
Minnesota ad agencies pledge to post racial employment data, make more diverse hires
Fallon, Carmichael Lynch, Colle McVoy, Padilla, Periscope, Solve and others joined the #CommitToChange effort led by 600 & Rising, a newly formed nonprofit.
Business
Business people
Moving up Revel, Minneapolis, named Sara Ratner as senior vice president of government programs and strategic initiatives. Ratner served as CEO of HealthEHR. Also named…
Business
Insider trading
FASTENAL CO. Leland J. Hein, officer Exercised options: 13,810 Price: $21-$23 Shares sold: 13,810 Price: $44.35-$44.37 Date: July 17-20 Directly holds: 20,730
Business
New When I Work CEO targets growth, innovation after reduction
Martin Hartshorne is the first outside chief executive at Minneapolis-based When I Work.
Business
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
7/13, Nevada Copper Corp.-Castlelake LP: Castlelake, a private investment firm, will acquire Nevada Copper Corp., owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada. 7/16, …