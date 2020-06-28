MINNEAPOLIS

Justin Lee Gustafson, as surety for J & M Real Estate & Design LLC and 18519 Roanoke LLC, 2922 S. Aldrich Av., Minneapolis; filed June 24, 20-41664; Chap. 7; assets, $53,667; liabilities, $299,997.

ST. Paul

Steven Howard Matthees and Mary Ellen Matthees, as surety for Lone Oak Farms LLC and Goodhue County Cheesecurd Booth LLC, Goodhue, Minn.; filed June 19, 20-31650; Chap. 12; assets, $452,229; liabilities, $493,804.

Traci Leigh Wherley, as surety for AA Auto Technicians Inc., 16342 Jamison Path, Lake­ville; filed June 23, 20-31670; Chap. 7; assets, $11,451; liabilities, $332,005.