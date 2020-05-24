MINNEAPOLIS
Jodi K. Coughlin, as surety for 44 North Boutique LLC and Hue Interiors LLC, 703 2nd Av., Excelsior; filed May 20, 20-41394; Chap. 7; assets, $24,559; liabilities, $258,987.
ST. PAUL
William Warren Bonow, formerly doing business as Cottonwood Bowling LLC and Winona Bowling Inc., doing business as Bonow Enterprises; Winona, Minn.; filed May 19, 20-31395; Chap. 7; assets, $326,645; liabilities, $1,177,607.
Venkatraman Duraiappa, as surety for Venkat and Carey LLC and Duraiappa Dental Services P.C., 10886 Kingsfield Lane, Woodbury; filed May 19, 20-31396; Chap. 7; assets, $49,785; liabilities, $1,154,736.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: Japan set to end Tokyo's state of emergency
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Local
Pets for Life helps Madison pet owners get through pandemic
When Duane Daniels heard through a local veterans group, back in 2018, that pet owners in his south side neighborhood could get free pet supplies and veterinary care, he was skeptical, but he called the number he'd been given.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Faulty Trump claims on virus drug, vote fraud
When President Donald Trump doesn't like the message, he shoots the messenger.
National
1st deadlines for laid-off workers to get health insurance
Many laid-off workers who lost health insurance in the coronavirus shutdown soon face the first deadlines to qualify for fallback coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Coronavirus
Despite toll, nursing home residents are still sharing rooms
In Minnesota and nationally, the deadliest clusters of the coronavirus have tended to be in large, multistory nursing homes with people doubled up in rooms and separated by curtains.