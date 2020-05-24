MINNEAPOLIS

Jodi K. Coughlin, as surety for 44 North Boutique LLC and Hue Interiors LLC, 703 2nd Av., Excelsior; filed May 20, 20-41394; Chap. 7; assets, $24,559; liabilities, $258,987.

ST. PAUL

William Warren Bonow, formerly doing business as Cottonwood Bowling LLC and Winona Bowling Inc., doing business as Bonow Enterprises; Winona, Minn.; filed May 19, 20-31395; Chap. 7; assets, $326,645; liabilities, $1,177,607.

Venkatraman Duraiappa, as surety for Venkat and Carey LLC and Duraiappa Dental Services P.C., 10886 Kingsfield Lane, Woodbury; filed May 19, 20-31396; Chap. 7; assets, $49,785; liabilities, $1,154,736.