MINNEAPOLIS
Take One Sandwiches LLC, 1106 Main St., Hopkins; filed April 29, 20-41199; Chap. 7; assets, $85,689; liabilities, $334,732. Todd Dupont, chief manager.
Robert Thomas Bolles, as surety for Bolles Communications LLC, Zimmerman, Minn.; filed April 29, 20-41200; Chap. 7; assets, $83,435; liabilities, $347,603.
Mitchell Andrew Maas, as surety for Red Hawk Martial Arts LLC, 4706 N. Colfax Av., Minneapolis; filed May 1, 20-41236; Chap. 7; assets, $15,470; liabilities, $55,091.
National
The Latest: New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Variety
Asia Today: No new cases in N Zealand; Malaysia reopens some
New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country's bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.
National
In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening
Anxious to spur an economic recovery without risking lives, President Donald Trump on Sunday insisted that "you can satisfy both" — see states gradually lift lockdowns while also protecting people from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 60,000 Americans.
National
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation's nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate care.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump cites a Biden apology but none offered
President Donald Trump stated falsely on Sunday that Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden apologized for calling him xenophobic in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also played down the threat to meatpacking employees who are being called to work as infections run high.