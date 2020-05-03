MINNEAPOLIS

Take One Sandwiches LLC, 1106 Main St., Hopkins; filed April 29, 20-41199; Chap. 7; assets, $85,689; liabilities, $334,732. Todd Dupont, chief manager.

Robert Thomas Bolles, as surety for Bolles Communications LLC, Zimmerman, Minn.; filed April 29, 20-41200; Chap. 7; assets, $83,435; liabilities, $347,603.

 

Mitchell Andrew Maas, as surety for Red Hawk Martial Arts LLC, 4706 N. Colfax Av., Minneapolis; filed May 1, 20-41236; Chap. 7; assets, $15,470; liabilities, $55,091.