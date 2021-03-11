New route options released Thursday for the proposed Bottineau Blue Line light rail project would better serve north Minneapolis while leaving out Golden Valley.

The process of choosing a new route for the Twin Cities' fourth light-rail project — an extension of the existing Blue Line between downtown Minneapolis and the airport — began after the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County abandoned the long-established alignment last August.

"The routes released today are a big step forward for the Blue Line extension project," said Met Council Chairman Charlie Zelle, in a statement. "The Blue Line extension is an important element of the region's transportation system."

He added: "While these potential routes are a good first step for seeing this project to completion, much work remains."

The original route was set aside after the council failed to reach an agreement to share eight miles of the 13-mile route that is owned by BNSF Railway. The Texas-based rail giant balked, forcing the council and the county to regroup.

The Bottineau line originally was supposed to link downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park through Golden Valley, Robbinsdale and Crystal, with passenger service beginning in 2024.

The proposed new routes largely keep the northern stretch of the original alignment, but offer different options through north Minneapolis.

The north and south endpoints — Brooklyn Park and Target Field — would remain the same, but Golden Valley would no longer be served by the train.

Light-rail trains could either go on Lowry Avenue or W. Broadway in north Minneapolis, and from there four different routes are proposed to link service to Target Field.

Once transit planners decide on the new route with input from communities along the line and others, the alignment will undergo an environmental review and engineering work in coming years. There is no set date for when passenger service would begin.

So far, at least $129 million has been spent on the project. It's unclear how much the new alignment will cost taxpayers; the previous price tag for the line was $1.5 billion.

The new light-rail alignment in north Minneapolis would complement the existing C line rapid-bus service linking downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, largely running along Penn Avenue.

Another rapid-bus project, the $75 million D line, is planned to serve the North Side along Emerson and Freemont avenues with service beginning in late 2022.

