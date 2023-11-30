One of them filled the biggest room in town two nights in a row earlier this year, and the other is due to do the same next year. So it should be no surprise Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen were the most-streamed music acts of 2023 in Minneapolis, according to Spotify.

On Wednesday, the notoriously artist-unfriendly streaming service issued its bonanza of year-end data, Spotify Wrapped. This year, the $35 billion company offered a nifty add-on called "Spotify Mapped," where users around the world can click on their nearest big market to see who the most-played artists and what the most-played songs were.

Swift was Minneapolis' most-streamed artist on Spotify, followed by rebounding country music stud Wallen, whose bad-hangover anthem "Last Night" also topped the city's list of most-streamed songs. Another of Wallen's singles, "You Proof," also made the list at No. 4, right over Swift's "Cruel Summer." The city-by-city lists only go to 5.

Other local favorites on Spotify include Zach Bryan and SZA, the latter of whom will hopefully take that as a sign to finally come here again on tour. Bryan is already due to play U.S. Bank Stadium one night next August, when Wallen will also return for a two-night stand, despite being caught on tape yelling racial epitaphs in 2021. Swift drew 120,000-plus fans over two nights at the Vikings stadium this past June.

Those young country stars, Wallen and Bryan, were uniquely popular in Minneapolis. Neither showed up in the top 10 on Spotify's overall global lists, where Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" was the No. 1 song, while Swift also topped the most-streamed artists tally over Bad Bunny, the Weeknd and Drake (only the latter made it on Minneapolis' lists).

Here are the Wrapped Mapped lists for Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS' TOP SPOTIFY ARTISTS OF 2023

1. Taylor Swift

2. Morgan Wallen

3. Drake

4. Zach Bryan

5. 21 Savage

MINNEAPOLIS' TOP SPOTIFY SONGS OF 2023

1. "Last Night," Morgan Wallen

2. "Kill Bill," SZA

3. "Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

4. "You Proof," Morgan Wallen

5. "Cruel Summer," Taylor Swift