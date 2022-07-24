Curious kittens mingled with class participants during a Kitten Yoga session at the Yoga Retreat Center in St. Louis Park on Sunday.
The friendly felines are from the Bitty Kitty Brigade, a no-kill orphan cat rescue organization that focuses on neonatal kittens up to 5 weeks old.
The organization teams up with foster care providers to help save hundreds of kittens in the Twin Cities metro area, and it partners with other rescue organizations and impound facilities to improve survival rates for some of those facilities' most vulnerable animals.
Kitten Yoga is a casual, beginner-level class that involves yoga positions and floor work set to music while kittens roam the room freely.
