Readers Write: The joy of running, football, baseball, immigration, the Electoral College

In the current immigration debate, I’m shocked at how effective age-old racist tropes that “these” immigrants are more criminal and more dangerous than all those that came before, including our own parents, grandparents and ancestors (unless you are a descendant or member of an Indigenous nation). This charge has been leveled against Chinese, Irish, Italian, Jewish and many more people over the years, and both history and data have repudiated it. We know immigrants commit less crime than citizens and that they bring vitality to local economies. In Minnesota, that’s true on Lake Street in Minneapolis, in East St. Paul and in Worthington, to name a few. I also see how they bring vitality to our culture and community spirit. Shame on politicians who are using fear and division to gain votes when it is clear that crises being blamed on immigrants, such as fentanyl addiction, would not be solved even by an impermeable border wall when prescription drug companies and the internet exist. So I hope that my neighbors who are caught in the toxic political rhetoric ask themselves this: Is it more likely that our newest immigrants are so different from our own ancestors that they present a unique threat, or is it more likely that politicians remain the same … using scapegoating and fear to gain power without offering any true solutions?