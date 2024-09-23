Readers Write: The election, ranked-choice voting, homelessness in Minneapolis

I suggest changing future formats. Schedule two or three events with four or five topics each. Candidates would be required to submit to the host network a detailed plan on each of those four or five topics at least two days before. The network would put the plans online. The network also could show the plans on a split screen during the event. Each candidate would have a set time per topic to present and defend their plan, say 10 or 15 minutes. The other’s microphone would be off. Unfortunately, having both microphones on seems to take attention away from the issues. The political fallout could be significant for a nonparticipant under this format. Since this is a presentation and not a debate, if only one takes part, they have the stage to themselves.