Readers Write: The debate

Trump used his opening comments to again demonize migrants — saying millions are criminals from insane asylums who are committing heinous crimes here, causing the crime rate to increase. Of course, none of this is true — crime rates are down, crimes by migrants are less than the crime rates from citizens, and large percentages of migrants are women and children, seeking safety and an opportunity to raise families. This rant, which ignores his role in preventing Congress from passing immigration reform, ignores the deeper reality that, except for our Native American friends, we are all immigrants, whether once removed or four times removed from an immigrant ancestor. America has welcomed immigrants for a couple of centuries, and they have had much in common: seeking to escape from political and social injustice, looking for economic opportunities to allow for a healthy life, embracing the American notion of advancement by hard work. And our asylum laws are designed to separate those who are criminals from those with legitimate grievances. Trump’s obvious goal is to generate fear, but it just doesn’t fit the facts, nor does it provide any solutions to our real immigration issue — underfunding of our border patrol, asylum officers and immigration judges — which Congress had been ready to address.