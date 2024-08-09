Readers Write: ‘Tampon Tim,’ Walz’s military service, vice presidential picks, old documents

Say what? This whole stereotypical rant is flawed on so many levels, I hardly know where to begin. Does Walz normally walk around in a cowboy hat? Does he dress inappropriately at public events? What specifically has been too “folksy”? Why does the letter writer think that Walz is “pretending to be someone [he’s] not”? Why is he “infuriated” by someone who wants to speak to the masses in plain English? Is public discourse supposed to be dull and bureaucratic? Does this person understand that different situations call for different rhetorical approaches? And in the end, aren’t the issues themselves way more important than someone’s style anyway? (I shudder to get his take on Bill Nye the Science Guy, or the late Mr. Rogers, and I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t want to invite him to my next party.)