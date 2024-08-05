Adulting means paperwork: What to keep and what to shred

Finishing college, wrapping up an advanced degree or just starting out in a job or career can mean new milestones and opportunities.
It also means managing all the paperwork — bank statements, tax returns, maybe student loan documents — that comes with the financial and other aspects of adulting.
This likely is of particular interest to those members of Gen Z who are now in their early to late 20s and likely focused on accumulating wealth faster and retiring early. Dubbed “digital natives” as the first generation to grow up with the internet, those in Gen Z were born in 1997-2012.
The average Gen Z member expects to retire at 60 and began saving for retirement at 22, according to a Northwestern Mutual survey released in April.
“So many young people in that college-age demographic are very interested in finances and investments and how to set themselves up for the future,” Thrivent financial adviser Mia Erickson said. “This generation is already thinking of, ‘How early can I retire so that I can enjoy my time on the back end? I don’t want to work forever.’”
Good news on the paperwork front for Gen Z, and others, is the advent of electronic statements and online account access. These can cut down on the piles of paper documents that used to accumulate on desks and in home offices, and still do in some.