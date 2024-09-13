Readers Write: Space exploration, higher ed, political stances, animal control

Chalberg then proceeds to equate Donald Trump with Harry Truman. Well, he does have a point there; their last names do both start with TRU. Bully, sir! Later he indulges in one of his and the rest of the right’s favorite talking points, the association of immigrants with the welfare state. Anyone who has spent time around new Americans knows that welfare is the last thing they want, they work two or three times as hard doing whatever jobs they can get, and their contributions to our society are proportional. Readers should note: When they talk about immigrants taking Black and Latino jobs, what they mean is, jobs that they think Black people and Latinos should be doing. And if Trump gets in and releases the military into our communities to hunt people down as he has promised, then by God they will be!