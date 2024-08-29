Readers Write: Seniors and technology, voting, the new state flag

First, let’s look at that image on the left side of the flag that is supposed to be an image of our state. It is certainly simple, maybe too much so. It is a contemporary caricature of the state shape. What does this mean to the people in the other 49 states? Do they recognize it as Minnesota? Why couldn’t they have used a shape more in line with the real shape, the shape they see on every United States map? And what’s with leaving the Northwest Angle off? That and the Arrowhead Region are the two things that make us different from Wisconsin, the rectangular Dakotas and every other state. How do the people who live in the Northwest Angle feel about being cut off? Every once in a while, there is talk about the Northwest Angle seceding and becoming part of Canada. When you are left off the state flag, maybe you should.