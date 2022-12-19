Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I am glad that Steve Cramer is optimistic about the future of downtown Minneapolis. ("Downtown will thrive in new ways," Opinion Exchange, Dec. 14). A lot of the points he made about commercial real estate and increasing the residential population were positive. But the message to "Come back and experience downtown yourself" doesn't make sense. It is not the truth about how people really feel.

As a business owner who has had an ad agency downtown for over 30 years, I have experienced it firsthand. Cramer is sugarcoating what is the true downtown — empty storefronts, an empty, uninspiring Nicollet Mall, the lack of feeling safe. The experience is not "positive" as he alludes to.

The better way would be to manage expectations that are the truth. Get on the side of residents' and visitors' true feelings. A message of how we are working together with people who work and live there to bring back the core of downtown would be a start. Being honest about the challenges that we face together to get visitors to come there is another layer of the message.

Spending money on a campaign that does not address the way people really feel is hollow and a waste of money.

Sue Kruskopf, Minneapolis

The writer is CEO of KC Truth.

Cramer's recent opinion piece on reimagining downtown Minneapolis is spot-on. However, as the great city in the north, we need to imagine even bigger possibilities that make Minneapolis the destination at the crossroads for living, commerce, sports and entertainment.

We should start by making Minneapolis the first true urban forest. Imagine Nicollet Mall finally becoming the envisioned park through the middle of the city. A pedestrian-only walkway with grass and large trees, an ice rink and performance space, lined with local businesses and restaurants. Every building owner downtown should look out their windows and find any space where concrete can be replaced with a tree or where a garden can be planted. Mostly brick facades could grow ivy, and residents could be encouraged to fill their balconies with overflowing plantings in the summer.

Likewise, we need to accelerate development of parklands along the Mississippi. While exciting projects are in the works, much of the river continues to be blocked off by ugly chain-link fencing. This should be removed. We could add exciting amenities like a giant Ferris wheel, a zipline across the river, paddle boats and canoes.

We are a proud city of art, design and exciting architecture that some have called the Emerald City. Yet we approve bland apartment and corporate buildings unabated. Just a little more imagination could do wonders for our city landscape. Imagine two giant spires added to the top of the two Wells Fargo buildings on the U.S. Bank Stadium lawn. Imagine something like a giant space needle — or our own northern version — that would rise above our skyline. Imagine public art on every conceivable corner. The wonders this could do to our image and civic pride, while making it a major destination contributing millions to our local and state economy, are a vision in the making.

I don't pretend to have all the answers. But imagine a coalition of creative minds from business, art and design, government, architecture and the environment putting together and implementing a vision and plan for the future of our great city — the Emerald City in the north.

Daniel Duty, Minneapolis

The writer is the CEO of Conlego.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board has taken another departure from reality with "New ideas, new spirit needed downtown" (Dec. 16) and its approval of this downtown initiative. By supporting Mayor Jacob Frey's "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup," the board misses out on using its clout to promote the real reason downtown is in trouble. Yes, COVID was a temporary problem, and the vagaries of the economy do influence businesses. But the lack of public safety in the downtown environs is the culprit. People will not go where they do not feel safe — period.

Take care of that, Mayor Frey, and your working group is not needed. Create a safe place where work, retail and residential life can occur, and market forces will respond accordingly. Downtown needs a vibrant working group of police officers, not some nuanced initiative ignoring reality. Improve safety and positive results will follow.

Joe Polunc, Waconia

POLICE RECRUITMENT

Hard to blame the uninterested

The Dec. 11 commentary "Who wants to be a Minneapolis cop?" by Richard Harris noted the number of Minneapolis officers had dropped, discussed the need for exit interviews and that it's an "opportunity for us to get better." Since less than 4% of an officer's time is spent handling violent crime, training needs to be updated to what police actually do.

I see the problem differently. In the hours after George Floyd's death, four officers were fired without an investigation. They were vilified by our president, governor, mayor and attorney general. Derek Chauvin, a "bad" cop, was properly convicted and sentenced. What about the other three? Tou Thao was doing his job of crowd control. J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, on the force less than a week, were following orders of a superior officer. Lane asked if Floyd should be rolled over and was rebuked by the "bad" cop. (Per Lane's sentencing judge, more character letters were sent on his behalf than any other defendant he had ever sentenced). Each of them was convicted and sentenced to prison for failing to do things they weren't properly trained to handle. With the weight of politics and cancel culture, they were made an example.

If I worked in a position where I could be found guilty in the court of public opinion, I would choose another profession. If I was a potential recruit, I would be looking at other occupations. We are getting what our leaders and community have asked for. Heaven help us.

William Drehmel, Minneapolis

ETHANOL

Yes to year-round access

The Dec. 14 Star Tribune article on 15% ethanol blends, or E15, contains several inaccuracies and misleading statements ("E15 ethanol could go year-round"). The legislation introduced recently by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig would not "peel back an ozone-protection regulation," as the reporter asserted. It would simply remove a nonsensical, decades-old regulatory barrier that has had the unintended consequence of preventing broader sales of E15 in the summertime.

In fact, vehicle testing conducted this year by the University of California, with support from the California EPA, shows that E15 reduces the potential for ozone compared to today's standard gasoline, while also cutting greenhouse gas emissions. And for evidence of E15's price savings at the pump, just go to any one of the 442 stations offering the fuel in Minnesota. One out of every five gas stations in the state sells E15, and data from the Commerce Department shows that E15 has been priced 25 cents per gallon lower than regular gasoline, on average, over the last four months. If there's any "greenwashing" going on, it's the article's claim that electric vehicles "lack fuel-burning emissions." To the contrary, half of the electricity (i.e., fuel for EVs) generated in Minnesota comes from burning coal and natural gas, and electricity generation is the top source of industrial greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

We applaud Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota's bipartisan congressional delegation for taking action to allow lower-cost, lower-carbon options — like E15 — at the pump every day of the year. It's the right thing to do.

Geoff Cooper, Ellisville, Mo.