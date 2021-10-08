"The Searcher," by Tana French, is set in present-day Ireland. A Chicago cop takes an early retirement from the force and buys a little rundown house in a small Irish village. His intention is to fix up the house, have a beer on his back step and live a quiet life.
Almost against his will, he gets involved investigating a missing person. What I liked besides the story itself is the local Irish color, from the cool and drizzly weather to the characteristics of the region and people. The author has won numerous awards and lives in Dublin.
Marilyn Reilly, Minnetonka
Good reads are just that — books you love and recommend. Send us your suggestions, with your name and city, to books@startribune.com.
Variety
