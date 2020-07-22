Derek Chauvin, one of the fired Minneapolis police officers facing murder charges in the killing of George Floyd, and his wife, Kellie Chauvin, were each charged by summons in Washington County District Court on Wednesday with nine felony counts of tax crimes. Read the criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin below.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Gov. Walz calls mask mandate 'cheapest, most effective way'
The new rules take effect Saturday and apply to most indoor spaces outside people's homes, as well as some outdoor venues where social distancing is difficult.
Local
Twin Cities YMCA faces questions from within on racism, inequality
The Y's CEO vowed to take new steps, including listening sessions and a new advisory team.
Coronavirus
Brooks: At last, a mask mandate for Minnesota
Maybe there will be protests. But it's hard to argue that this is a radical policy leap when Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana and Ohio did it first.
Local
Robert Healy, adept in finances and Frisbee, dies at 84
"He was very good at his profession," his daughter said. "But he didn't take himself seriously. He did not sweat anything."
Minneapolis
Bystanders scrambled to rescue person in burning Mpls. pawnshop
The body discovered this week amid the rubble of a Lake Street pawnshop was the second known death during the riots.