Get the majority of votes and win the mayor’s office. Sounds simple enough. It was in St. Paul, where Melvin Carter bested his competitors as voters’ first-choice. In Minneapolis, the path to victory was more complex as five candidates jostled through multiple rounds of ranked-choice vote reallocation before it was certain Jacob Frey had enough votes to win.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
.POOL CAPHED 48PT HERE
Summary dummy text here 20pt and it goes here like this Minum simus
West Metro
Minnetonka faces federal lawsuit over mountain bike trail through rare bumblebee haven
Lone Lake Park is home to one of the state's largest known populations of rusty patched bumblebees.
Duluth
As mines signal a return to work, a sigh of relief for Minnesota Power
Nearly all the taconite mines sidelined by the pandemic are resuming production.
Local
Maintenance failure caused Minn. Guard helicopter crash that killed 3
Part of an engine was improperly installed, an investigation found.
Minneapolis
Man sues Minneapolis police officer for allegedly shoving him to the ground near George Floyd memorial
The incident happened after a Minneapolis man helped detain a man who they said set up