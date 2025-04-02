Ramstad: With string cheese and simulated blood tests, employers and colleges attract students in Long Prairie

“This really came out of our kids not being able to get to colleges or to get to a job fair,” said Brad Evenson, community education coordinator at the school. “So we bring it in and say, ‘Hey, here’s what’s here in the community to help you out.’ When our kids need something, our community, even though a lot of times we don’t have a ton of money, we want our kids to be as worldly and successful as possible.”