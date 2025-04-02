Ramstad: With string cheese and simulated blood tests, employers and colleges attract students in Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Noemi Montanez and two friends stepped up to a blood-draw training tool in the gym at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Senior High School and began taking instructions from a recruiter for Central Lakes College.
After she stuck a simulated vein and drew artificial blood with a real needle, Montanez said she will go to technical college in nearby Alexandria to study engineering. “Then maybe translating,” she added.
“But you were so excited to draw the blood,” said Jennifer Chock, health careers outreach specialist for Central Lakes, who was eager to entice students to its classes in Brainerd and Staples.
“Yeah, because it was fake,” Montanez said. “If it was real blood, I would get weak.”
It was Career Day for Long Prairie’s middle school and high school students last Friday, and every one of the recruiters from approximately 40 employers and colleges offered multiple ideas for directions the students’ lives could take.
“This really came out of our kids not being able to get to colleges or to get to a job fair,” said Brad Evenson, community education coordinator at the school. “So we bring it in and say, ‘Hey, here’s what’s here in the community to help you out.’ When our kids need something, our community, even though a lot of times we don’t have a ton of money, we want our kids to be as worldly and successful as possible.”
Long Prairie, a town of about 3,700 where meatpacking and food processing companies are the leading employers, is the seat of Todd County, which has one of the lowest per capita incomes in the state.
I’ve been following the town’s progress toward a new long-term economic development plan, and I’ll write more about that soon. A deadline passed Monday for public comment, and the next stop for the plan is the Long Prairie City Council.