Racial minorities in the Twin Cities are two- to three-times more likely than whites to be denied a mortgage, regardless of their credit scores and other key factors that play into the approvals process, new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis shows.

The bank found that mortgage denial rates for Asian applicants was 3.5% compared with 4.2% for Latino applicants and 5.5% for Black applicants. White applicants were denied 1.7% of the time.

"We have one of the largest homeownership gaps in the country and it's something that hasn't changed much over time," said Alene Tchourumoff, the Fed's senior vice president of community development and engagement, said in an interview. "We were wondering: What are some of the characteristics that might explain the variations in homeownership?"

The Fed used more detailed information, including the applicant's credit score, that was not available or incorporated into previous analyses of mortgage denials, to get a better understanding of why people of color are less likely or less able to buy a home. Homeownership, for many people, is critical for building long-term wealth.

Tchourumoff said many previous studies looked only at the role of race in the mortgage application process, leaving those studies open to criticism that they fail to reflect the most critical considerations in the underwriting process.

This analysis was based on federal Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) mortgage data from 2018 to 2020 for nearly 100,000 borrowers in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. It focused on those who applied for a 30-year, conventional mortgage, which tend to be the lowest-risk mortgages.

The research — which was done by Ben Horowitz, Kim Eng Ky and Katie Lim — controlled for the location of the property, the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage and the debt-to-income ratios of the borrower.

"This was really about trying to find apples-to-apples comparisons," Ryan Nunn, assistant vice president for community development and engagement, said. "We were able to see that it's not about place and neighborhood. It's about people and how they look on paper."

Conventional loan applications accounted for about 56% of the home-purchase mortgage applications for owner-occupied, single-dwelling homes in the Twin Cities area during that two-year period. About 20% of those applications were for homes in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with the rest in surrounding suburbs.

The researchers noted that some of the variations in the denial rates might be explained by differences in income and wealth. Black household income, for example, is less than half the median income for white households.

While the Fed report painted a comprehensive picture of the differences in denial rates between racial and ethnic groups, it didn't fully explain why the gaps exist. That's an issue that's been perplexing to the mortgage industry itself.

"I don't think it's a systemic evil here, but there is something systemic here that's perplexing," said Keenan Raverty, vice president of Bell Bank Mortgage. "It is a little puzzling why this happens."

Public and private partnerships aimed at helping narrow the denial rate gap and increasing racial minority homeownership have been underway for decades, Raverty said. But they were derailed slightly during the 2008-09 recession, when the industry shifted its focus to helping existing homeowners avoid foreclosure.

The focus has now shifted back to closing the homeownership gap, said Raverty, who is on the leadership team for the Homeownership Opportunity Alliance, a coalition of organizations, businesses and individuals who are working to increase minority member homeownership in Minnesota.

The U.S. homeownership rate in 2020 increased to 65.5% in 2020 — a record 1.3% increase from the previous year — while the homeownership rate for Blacks was just 43.4%, which was slightly lower than one decade earlier, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors.

Bell Bank Mortgage, which is the largest retail mortgage lender in Minnesota, recently hired Kasey Kier to be the company's first national community development manager. After 27 years at the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, most recently as assistant commissioner, Kier is charged with helping the company address some of these issues.

Closing the racial homeownership gap, Kier said, is going to require public and private partnerships. The McKnight Foundation recently announced the GroundBreak Coalition, which aims to create a $2 billion fund to address inequalities in the region.

Lenders also have to help eliminate myths that have led minority members to think homeownership isn't possible, Kier said.

"People don't realize that they don't need to do it alone," she said. "We need to better engage with communities and develop the right partnerships and right programs. Things are not going to change if we are not intentional about changing things."