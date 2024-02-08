Libraries throughout the region will play host to top authors this spring as part of Club Book.

The free program, which includes both virtual and in-person events, comes from the Metropolitan Library Service Agency. The marquee name is Tommy Orange, the enrolled member of the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes of Oklahoma who was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize for his debut, "There, There." Orange will read from and sign copies of his upcoming multigenerational saga, "Wandering Stars," at 7 p.m. March 18 at Club Prior in Prior Lake. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Club Book kicks off with ReShonda Tate, bestselling author of "Let the Church Say Amen," who will be in person at Washington County's Wildwood Library at 6:30 p.m. March 7. Other writers in the series include Kiley Reid ("Come and Get It"), Cristina Henríquez ("The Great Divide") and Nita Prose ("The Mystery Guest"), all of whom will be in virtual presentations.

For more information and to sign up for virtual events, visit clubbook.org.