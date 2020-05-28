Anger over the death of George Floyd spilled into the streets of Minneapolis for a second night Wednesday, as protesters lobbed rocks and bottles at police and gathered separately outside the homes of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and the fired officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck.

A large crowd gathered outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters, throwing objects at the building and officers.

Police deployed rubber bullets, flash bombs and tear gas to push them back.

Fired police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s death Monday night were associated with the Third Precinct at 3000 Minnehaha Av.

At the nearby Lake Street Target store, looters were seen leaving with items ranging from large TVs to clothing to groceries.

A smaller, less chaotic protest continued at Chicago Avenue and E. 38th Street, where Floyd died.

Protesters kept up their presence outside the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct station on Wednesday night, with officers sometimes firing tear gas.

Protesters also gathered outside the Minneapolis home of Freeman and the Oakdale residence of Chauvin.

About 50 protesters stood on the boulevard in front of Freeman’s home, chanting and shouting demands for Chauvin, the police officer seen in a bystander’s video with his knee on the neck of the dying Floyd, to be charged with murder.

“They need to go to jail, all four cops ... because they decided to do nothing when an innocent black man was being murdered about a $20 counterfeit bill,” said Erica Chick, who drove up from Charles City, Iowa, to attend Wednesday’s protests.

“They should have been in jail 10 minutes after it happened,” added Katy Cummins-Bakko, of St. Paul.

One of Freeman’s neighbors, Mark Bartlett, watched the demonstration unfold from his front lawn.

“It’s a horrible embarrassment for Minneapolis and I’m sure that Freeman is horrified also. I’m not sure if he would be able to act on the information [to file charges] yet,” Bartlett said.

A larger crowd of at least 100 people, many carrying signs, gathered outside what’s believed to be Chauvin’s home in the 7500 block of N. 17th Street in Oakdale.

Someone threw open cans of red paint onto the driveway, and the word “Killer” was written in red on the garage door.

Written in chalk on the street in front of his house, “George Floyd,” “A murderer lives here,” and “He said he couldn’t breathe.”

Around 6:45 p.m., police blocked off Helmo Avenue, the main thoroughfare that was supplying a stream of cars for protesters to shout at.

A squad of about 30 officers wearing riot control gear arrived, standing in front of the house. Protesters immediately responded by lining up across from them.

There were also protests there late Tuesday, when the Washington County Mobile Field Force was deployed to disperse a large gathering there “for the further protection of the neighborhood.”

The Oakdale Police Department “empathizes with a hurting community and recognizes the ability of its citizens to peacefully protest in public spaces in an orderly, civil and lawful manner,” police said in a news release.