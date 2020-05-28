Frenetic, racially charged protests erupted once again across the Twin Cities on Thursday over the death of George Floyd, marking the third day and night of sustained rage directed at Minneapolis police and politicians.

Late Thursday, Minneapolis police' Third Precinct headquarters, the site of many previous protests over the past three days, was set afire and being evacuated. Nearby, Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits, the target of looters the night before, also was ablaze.

Earlier, protests both peaceful and violent continued.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported as of 10:15 p.m. On Wednesday night, a man was fatally shot and crowds looted and burned buildings on E. Lake Street late into the night.

Early Thursday evening, thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis to express their anger with restraint at a peaceful gathering.

But later, protesters again assaulted the Third Precinct headquarters, breaching a fence and hurling things at officers stationed atop the building before a fire was set that led to the building's evacuation. Officers fired tear gas and projectiles at the protesters.

Demonstrators in the streets in Minneapolis during a third day of protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

In St. Paul in midday Thursday, looters broke windows, stormed through battered-down doors and snatched clothes, phones, shoes and other merchandise from shops along University Avenue near the intersection of Pascal Street. Officers formed a barricade in front of Target. But police were absent a block away at T.J. Maxx, where looters smashed down the door and fled with heaps of clothing piled on shopping carts.

Watching people run in and out of T.J. Maxx, Johnnie Capers lamented that he failed to see the logic in looting local businesses. "I'll be the first to say that protest without unrest is useless, but ... you've got to send that unrest to those that's in power," he said. "Don't inflict it on yourself."

An altercation took place in a parking lot between a pedestrian and driver who reportedly tried to run down the pedestrian. The motorist missed and hit another vehicle.

"We continue to work to disperse the crowds, protect people and protect property," according to a St. Paul police statement issued late Thursday afternoon. "However, our officers continue to be assaulted, and the area is not safe."

Gunfire rang out on University near Pascal about 1:35 p.m. Deryck Miller said he saw a man pull a gun in front of his friend's auto-body shop and start shooting toward a black sedan. Miller said the driver crashed into a truck, abandoned the car and ran away.

On St. Paul's East Side, vandals broke into Cub Foods and its liquor store at the Sun Ray Shopping Center. Police shut down the mall by 3:30 p.m., though even as officers filled the parking lot in front, people were driving around back and taking boxes of bottles from the liquor store.

A few hours later in the Midway district, at least one person was severely injured when a fight broke out among looters. St. Paul police warned people to stay away from the area and tweeted that Mayor Melvin Carter had requested help from the National Guard, which Gov. Tim Walz deployed hours earlier, as well as from other local law enforcement agencies.

"For all of us who lament the death of Mr. Floyd, for all of us whose fathers, whose sons, whose nephews, whose selves that could have been, our demand has to be that we take this energy and channel it towards helping prevent something like that from ever happening again," Carter said.

Police also reported a large fire at the Napa Auto Parts store on University Avenue. Police said rioters pelted them with rocks and bottles and broke into businesses in the area, including a Target store.

In Roseville, Lt. Erika Scheider said that department has taken reports of looting at Rosedale Center mall, Target, Walmart, Cub Foods, Best Buy, Pawn America and two cellphone stores.

In Minneapolis, a large, peaceful crowd gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center to demand prosecutors file charges against the officers involved in Floyd's death. Speakers condemned institutional racism and police brutality, and asked fellow protesters to remain peaceful.

The thousands of protesters filed down 3rd Avenue with their fists raised in unity.

"We gotta fight these people intelligently — with our minds," said longtime activist Mel Reeves.

Trieste Oatis, 26, said the video of Floyd's death inspired her to attend the rally.

"I think about my future kids and future generations. Sixty years ago, MLK was fighting for the same thing, but not much has changed," Oatis said. She described recent riots as "anger directed in the wrong way."

Across town at Cup Foods, where Floyd had been detained by police, people took turns speaking next to a newly painted mural of Floyd adorning the store's wall.

Hundreds of protestors marched in downtown to support CAIR-Minnesota to call for the arrest of the police who killed George Floyd, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.

Not far away, hundreds of people marched down E. 26th Street in Minneapolis chanting "these killer cops have got to go" before making their way to Hiawatha Avenue, chanting, "I can't breathe!"

On Thursday afternoon, two protesters, Raven Rear and Sophie Peterson, set up an impromptu triage and first aid center next to the Third Precinct with donated supplies. Milk — a makeshift remedy for tear gas — along with bandages, paper towels and other supplies were sprawled across the parking lot.

"There's going to be a strong need for medical people. … We're just kind of making our own station and going with it," said Rear, a 23-year-old phlebotomist.

"This is bigger than all of us," said Peterson, a 21-year-old nursing assistant and nursing student dressed in blue scrubs. "This is a fight that's going to take longer. … Businesses can come back but murdered men can't."

Staff writers Matt McKinney, Liz Sawyer, Ryan Faircloth, Chao Xiong, Shannon Prather, Paul Walsh and Libor Jany contributed to this report.