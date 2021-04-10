Good morning from Augusta National Golf Club. The weather is cloudy and threatening, and rain could affect the third round of the Masters this afternoon.

Players are on the course, but the last pairing - Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris - doesn't tee off until 1:20 p.m. Central.

It's logical to write about the top-10 leaderboard, but there are interesting names lurking in the next 10.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a second-round 67 to get to 1-under and is tied for 17th. He's six shots behind Rose, the leader, but does anyone expect Rose to run away with this tournament?

DeChambeau played poorly here in November and almost shot himself out of the tournament on Thursday, but now he's within range of the leaders and may be figuring out how to play here.

He tees off at noon Central.

Colin Morikawa is tied for 13 at 2-under and is one of the most accomplished young players in golf history. He tees off at 12:10.

Xander Schauffele is one of the best players in the world and has never won a major. He's 12th, at 3- under, and tees off at 12;30.

Cameron Smith last year became the first player ever to shoot four rounds in the 60s at The Masters and finished second. He's at 2-under and tees off at 12:20.

At the beginning of the tourney, I picked Justin Thomas to win. He has gone 35 holes without a bogey and is playing with great control. His ability to hit the ball long and high should benefit him and he's tied for sixth right now.

But the player playing the best overall might be Jordan Spieth. He leads the field in greens in regulation and par-5 scoring.

If you were going to watch just one hole on Saturday, I'd recommend No. 15. It's a reachable par-5, but it's hard to stop the ball on the putting surface, and chipping from behind the green creates the risk that the ball will run all the way into the water hazard at the front of the green.

No. 15 is the quintessential Masters hole - you can try for eagle and make bogey. The tournament could come down to the decisions and swings made at that hole.

Yesterday, Cameron Champ displayed the kind of power that could make him a serious threat over the weekend. On the par-5 13th, he hit the ball into a patch of trees along the right side of the fairway - but 50 yards farther than the trees where you usually see the ball end up.

On No. 15, he hit a massive drive on 15 and had just a short iron into the green, but the ball bounced over and he settled for par.

If Champ dominates the par-5s this weekend he could win easily.