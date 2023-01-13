DULUTH — Patrick W. Battees, whose gunshot into a tense crowd killed his friend Juamada K. Anderson Jr., was found guilty Thursday of second-degree unintentional murder and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

The jury deliberated for 11 hours following a week of testimony in St. Louis County District Court. Battees, 19, claimed self-defense. He had been punched and his life verbally threatened, his attorney JD Schmid told the jury during opening statements last week.

A sentencing date has not been set. The second-degree murder charge carries a sentence of between 11 and 16 years and the firearm offense is just more than 12 months, according to state guidelines.

Battees, of Proctor, was 17 at the time of the shooting and was originally charged in juvenile court. He was certified to stand trial as an adult in mid-October.

Surveillance videos from May 22, 2021 show Battees and Anderson hanging out on a porch in Duluth's Central Hillside. A crowd gathered, there was a scuffle and guns were drawn. Battees, who had been punched, broke away — then turned back and fired his .45 caliber gun into the mass of people. Anderson, 22, was shot in the head and died soon after.