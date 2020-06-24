Victoria Pyan appeared in "Silent Sky," the most recent play by Theatre Pro Rata, which has announced a season to debut in November. /Charles Gorrill

As movie theaters begin to reopen, will live theater follow suit?

Theatre Pro Rata may be the first Twin Cities Company to announce a season since COVID-19 led to cancellations and dormant venues. (Some previously-announced shows, including "The Pout-Pout Fish" at the Children's Theatre Company in September and "Ghost Quartet" at Theatre Elision in October, are still listed as scheduled, while many theaters have been reluctant to target specific dates for reopening.)

Pro Rata announced a season of three shows, beginning with Caryl Churchill's classic "Top Girls," scheduled to open in November. The others, planned for 2021, are Sarah Ruhl's adaptation of the Virginia Woolf novel "Orlando" and Heather Meyer's "The Convent of Pleasure," which was to have had its world premiere this month. (Pro Rata's most recent play, "Silent Sky," which closed March 8, was one of the last in the Twin Cities to be able to conclude its entire run.)

All three plays will be at the Crane Theater and, as of now, "Top Girls" would be the first play produced in that currently-shuttered space. The press release from Pro Rata acknowledges the precariousness of live theater, indicating plans for extensive cleaning and social distancing and concluding, "We are excited to continue but prepared to postpone."

