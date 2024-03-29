ROCHESTER — City Council President Brooke Carlson announced Thursday she'll step back from public service here in 2025 after one term as an elected official.

Carlson said she decided in recent months not to run for re-election. She said she hopes to focus on her family and find other ways to get involved in Minnesota's third-largest city.

"I'm really glad I had the opportunity," she said. "It's been such an honor."

Carlson faced increasing pressure over the past year as conflicts with colleague Molly Dennis came to a head. Dennis is suing Rochester over the March 2023 censure she received from the City Council.

Council members decided to censure Dennis in part due to a confrontation between Dennis and Carlson in a parking lot after a council meeting. Carlson declined to comment Thursday on Dennis or the lawsuit.

Carlson is often the swing vote on contentious issues and presided over council meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spearheaded changes to the council's public comment policy amid increasingly virulent remarks from some of the city's critics, including an incident in December where a virtual commenter made antisemitic comments.

She said she was proud of the work she's done with Destination Medical Center, as well as efforts to streamline the community's construction process to encourage more housing. Carlson said she hoped the council continued to focus on housing and environmental issues next year.

"Caring for those core values of our city is going to be important for the next person in this role," she said.

Mayor Kim Norton called Carlson a "skilled facilitator" who did well despite mounting challenges in recent months.

"I'm disappointed, but I understand," Norton said.

Council Member Shaun Palmer announced earlier this month he would run for council president, a citywide position on the council. Dennis has also announced she will run again, though she'll face a primary as at least two residents are challenging her for her northwest Rochester seat.

The filing period for local office opens May 21.