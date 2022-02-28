Eastview goaltender Jay Svaren has stopped 146 of 150 shots he faced in the Lightning’s past four games.

JAY SVAREN

Eastview • hockey

The junior goaltender fell to his knees just outside the crease after the Lightning scored the game-winning goal in double overtime. The adrenaline was wearing off and fatigue was setting in.

Svaren made 49 saves as Eastview upended St. Thomas Academy 2-1 in double overtime in the Class 2A, Section 3 semifinals. The Lightning are 17-10-0 on the season.

"In the playoffs, a team needs a hot goaltender," Svaren said. "A hot goalie can carry a team far. I am happy to be hitting my stride right now and hope to continue it going forward."

In his past four games, Svaren has turned aside 146 of the 150 shots he has faced for an outstanding save percentage of .973.

"The last three weeks and against St. Thomas Academy, he has been on a different level. He is playing with such confidence," Eastview coach Andy Fulton said. "Jay has been the backbone of our team all season. He gives us a chance to win every time we touch the ice."

MIKAYLA AUMER

Cambridge-Isanti • basketball

"Mikayla is a coach on the floor," Bluejackets coach Jody Ledahl said. The senior point guard netted a season-high 37 points, her eighth 30-point performance of the season, in a 90-54 victory over St. Francis. Aumer, a North Dakota signee, is averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

JACOB MEISSNER

Osseo/Maranatha • wrestling

The Arizona State recruit is set to defend his Class 3A individual title at 220 pounds after cruising to the Section 5 championship and raising his career record to 171-31. "Jacob ranks among the all-time best in our wrestling program's rich history," Orioles coach Antonio Castro said.

ELLA BOERGER

Andover • hockey

Boerger had two points in all three games, finishing with three goals and three assists, in helping the unbeaten Huskies (30-0) to the Class 2A championship. The junior forward finished the season with 31 goals and 43 assists for 74 points.

MAX DOW

Edina • swimming

The senior captain had a hand in four first-place finishes in the Class 2A, Section 6 meet for the three-time defending state champion Hornets. Dow won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events and swam a leg on the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

MADDYN GREENWAY

Providence Academy • basketball

Greenway, an eighth-grader, already holds a scholarship offer from the Gophers. She scored 38 points in an 88-81 victory over Holy Angels. It was her sixth 30-point game of the year as the Lions finished the regular season with 11 consecutive wins.

MARCUS FRITEL

Elk River/Zimmerman • hockey

Timing is everything. Fritel will attest to it. The senior forward registered his first prep hat trick — a power-play, shorthanded and even-strength goal — as the Elks ventured to Roseau and pulled off a 4-3 upset to reach the Class 2A, Section 8 championship.

RON HAGGSTROM

