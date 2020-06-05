The Mall of America will reopen Wednesday after being closed since March, first because of COVID-19 restrictions and then because of protests and riots after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

"Welcome back, we've missed you," the mall said, on its website Friday afternoon.

The mall has been closed since March 17. It was scheduled to reopen June 1, but due to the unrest following the Memorial Day death of Floyd, mall management decided to postpone the opening.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state would lift more business restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow limited indoor dining and entertainment and other uses. However, Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper said mall leaders had already decided on the Wednesday date before the governor's announcement.

When customers go back, they will see floor markings that provide social distancing guidance, the mall said. There also will be increased cleaning procedures, reduced seating in food courts and common areas and touchless hand sanitizers placed throughout MOA and plexiglass dividers set up between customers and employees.

Mall hours will be reduced at first to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Mall of America rotunda.

Nickelodeon Universe is unlikely to open under the latest state guidelines, but officials said the mall is trying to confirm if smaller attractions like the Moose Mountain Adventure Golf miniature golf course could reopen.

The mall like other retail outlets has struggled during the mandated closures. In May, mall officials confirmed that mall owners had not been making full mortgage payments and said the mall's revenue has dropped 85% since mid-March when it closed its doors.

