Los Ocampo Mexican Restaurant is back.

The family-owned business, which anchored the southeast corner of Lake St. and Chicago Av. in Minneapolis from 2008 to 2018, is back where it belongs. After temporarily relocating to make way for the construction of a five-story apartment building, the popular taqueria has returned to 801 E. Lake St. as the $10 million building’s anchor commercial tenant.

The restaurant was seriously damaged during the unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“It was hard to see it get hit,” said owner Julian Ocampo in a statement. “But our family pulled together and brought it back to life. The new design is looking good.”

The counter-service taqueria — a much roomier version of its cramped predecessor — features a wide range of build-your-own tacos, burritos and bowls, along with a long line of tortas, enchiladas, tostadas and other affordably priced classics. There is both indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The enterprising Ocampo family started their business as a hole-in-the-wall taco shop in the nearby Lake Plaza building in 2003.

Along with the taqueria, the family operates two Los Ocampos Mexican Restaurant & Bar outlets (1751 Suburban Av., St. Paul and 615 University Av. W., St. Paul), Machete Cocina Mexicana (803 Bielenberg Dr., Woodbury), Los Ocampo Express (40 S. 7th St. in the City Center complex, Mpls.), a taqueria in the Midtown Global Market, a stand at Allianz Field and a food truck.