Police say the driver involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident in Orono on July 25 had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit.

The driver, identified as James David Blue, 51, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after the crash off North Shore Drive near his home. Killed in the crash were his passengers, Mack Motzko, 20, son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, and Sam Schuneman, 24, of Maple Grove.

Lab results indicate Blue had a blood alcohol content of 0.175 — more than twice the legal limit, according to an Orono Police Department news release. Minnesota's legal alcohol driving limit is 0.08, although drivers can be arrested at lower levels.

Data obtained from the vehicle indicated a speed of 94-99 miles per hour seconds before the crash, the release said.

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said that as of Friday afternoon, the case had not yet been submitted to the office for charging.

ALEX CHHITH