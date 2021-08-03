St. Paul police are searching for the person who killed a man in a parking lot on the East Side of St. Paul.

Police responded to the 800 block of North Hazel Street after multiple 911 calls indicated shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. Officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Officers began searching the neighborhood. The suspect remains at-large.

Police do not believe it was a random incident and are asking for the public's help to find the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at (651) 266-5650.

This marks the city's 16th homicide.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759