Police have identified the two men shot to death Saturday night following a memorial service in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

The two killed were Troy Kennedy, 37, of St. Paul, and Larry Jiles Jr. 34, of Hugo, St. Paul police said in a tweet announcement Monday.

The shooting happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Dale Street N., outside Kings Crossing by Episcopal Homes, a subsidized apartment complex for seniors. A group met in the community room for a memorial, before filtering out to the parking lot where shots were fired after an altercation, Sgt. Mike Ernster said at a Saturday night press conference.

St. Paul police officers arrived to find several people wounded. Some were taken to hospitals in private vehicles before first responders arrived. One of the men killed died at the scene while the other died at United Hospital.

Three others were hospitalized, including a man in critical condition at Regions Hospital and two women with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and no additional information on the case was provided Monday by police. It was the second subsequent night of violence aimed at those gathered to mourn the loss of a loved one in the capital city.

The slayings mark the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in St. Paul.