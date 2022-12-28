Metro Transit police on Tuesday identified a St. Paul man they say is wanted in connection with a double homicide about two weeks ago at a light rail station in downtown St. Paul.

Martin Orea, 26, is suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old David Burton Johnson and 21-year-old Ellijah Marquise Payne, both of St. Paul, on Dec. 12 inside a building that includes a stairwell and elevator connecting the skyway bridge crossing Cedar Street to the Green Line.

"Orea is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Orea should call 911 immediately, the statement read. People with information about his whereabouts are urged to call the Metro Transit police tip line at 612-349-7222.

Orea's criminal history in Minnesota includes felony convictions for burglary and illegal weapons possession.

The station's building is closed while safety improvements are being been made, Metro Transit said.

Martin Orea

During a virtual community meeting a week after the homicides, representatives from Metro Transit, the St. Paul Police Department and the city's Office of Neighborhood Safety laid out safety plans. They included contracting with a private security company and installing shaded windows to prevent people from looking out from the station tower.

The two homicides are among 39 in St. Paul so far in 2022, a one-year record for the city.