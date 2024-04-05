Officials on Friday identified the man who was shot to death in St. Paul earlier this week.
Robert James Brown, 41, of St. Paul, was shot about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Grotto Street and Lafond Avenue in the Frogtown neighborhood, police said. No arrests have been announced.
Multiple callers to 911 reported that many people were driving away from "a chaotic scene," a police statement read.
One of the callers said the victim had been driven to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle, according to police. He died shortly afterward.
Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
