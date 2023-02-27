An 18-year-old driver purposely hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in a Target parking lot in St. Cloud, fled the scene and was soon arrested, officials said.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Target on SE. Lincoln Avenue, police said.

Emergency responders took the victim, a 29-year-old man, to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of serious but noncritical injuries, police added.

According to police:

Callers to 911 reported that a car struck a pedestrian and at least one vehicle in the lot.

An officer arrived, spotted the car still in the lot and attempted to stop the driver. However, he sped away south on Lincoln. The officer caught up to the driver and stopped him less than a block from the store.

Nathan James Severtson, of St. Cloud, was arrested and "appeared to be impaired and was processed for driving under the influence," a statement from police read.

He remains jailed in Benton County on suspicion of second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, drunken driving and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Police believe that "Severtson appeared to swerve towards and intentionally strike the 29-year-old pedestrian as he was walking in the parking lot," the statement continued.

Police have yet to release the man's identity or explain what led them to conclude that Severtson mean to hit the man.

Severtson hit two vehicles before striking the man. No other injuries were reported.