Three teenage boys were arrested after police allege they committed an alleged drive-by shooting that damaged the Minneapolis Public Schools administration headquarters Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:10 p.m. to 911 calls reporting about a dozen shots fired in the 2100 block of Girard Avenue North. More calls came from staff at the Davis Center for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS), on the same block.

The callers reported a café window was broken by gunfire in the shooting, according to a MPS statement provided to KARE 11.

"A drive-by shooting outside MPS headquarters shattered a cafe window, a shooting that occurred while a few staff members were in the courtyard," the statement read. "Everyone is shaken but safe."

Using video footage and witness information, officers located one of two vehicles suspected in the shooting, the according to the Minneapolis Police Department news release.

The teenagers were allegedly driving a stolen Kia and fled the officers near North Lowry and Logan avenues. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter helped follow the Kia, and around 2:30 p.m. the four teenagers ran from the Kia at the intersection of 28th Street East and Portland Avenue South.

Chief Brian O'Hara was near the location and ran down one of the teenage suspects, who was put under arrest, the release added.

One of the teenagers was not arrested, and the three others were booked into the Hennepin County juvenile detention center on suspicion of weapons-related charges. Two guns were found inside the stolen Kia, the release says.

"The reckless and violent behavior being undertaken by juveniles in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles is an emergency," said O'Hara in the release. "These juveniles are a danger to themselves and to anyone who happens to be around them."