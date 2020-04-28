Three months after Polaris CEO Scott Wine said he expected "no drama" in 2020, the recreational vehicle maker reported Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis has upended the company's momentum and reduced sales in the first quarter.

Although it started the year with better than expected demand, the company reported a loss of $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of $48.4 million during the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was 22 cents, well below analysts' consensus estimate of 55 cents.

Sales decreased 6% to $1.41 billion for the first quarter, which met analysts' estimates, as a result of a rapid decline in retail demand as the world grappled with the threat of COVID-19 last month forcing the company to temporarily close its manufacturing plants and furlough and cut pay of some of its workers.

"We expect the COVID-19 pandemic, and its corresponding shock to the economy, to be a substantial challenge for the global economy and our business through the remainder of the year and possibly longer," Wine said, in a statement. "Nevertheless, I am confident in our dedicated and hardworking Polaris team's ability to navigate through this unprecedented environment and emerge a better, stronger, and more agile business."

The Medina-based company estimated that COVID-19 adversely impacted sales by approximately $125 million, while gross profit was impacted by approximately $50 million compared to the company's previous expectations. Polaris shares were up 4.4% in morning trading, to $70.45. Shares opened 2020 trading at just over $103.

Off-road vehicles and snowmobiles sales fell a combined 5% to $824 million compared to the first quarter of 2019 with sales of off-road vehicles, the company's largest segment, decreased 7%. Boats sales decreased 16% to $155 million. Motorcycle sales were up 7% to $127 million thanks to increased sales of the Indian and the Slingshot brands.

Polaris's aftermarket division, which includes its Transamerican Auto Parts retail stores, saw sales dip 8% to $202 million.

The company's response to the pandemic has included Wine giving up his salary for the rest of 2020. Polaris briefly halted production of its outdoor recreation products March 23. It restarted production only for "select manufacturing lines for products with adequate demand and supply chain coverage." The company was also among a dozen other major Minnesota companies to recently withdraw full year guidance on profit projections.

