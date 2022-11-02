There's a lot going on. First, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the acquisition of former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, then Ben Goessling joins to elaborate on the move and fit in the offense, then Chip Scoggins hops in to give his thoughts on where this franchise is headed. There's also some talk about Sunday's game in Washington and ex-Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
