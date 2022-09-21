Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he needs to put quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in better positions after the 24-7 loss in Philadelphia on Monday night. Where does that start? How will O'Connell steer the ship after his first loss? What's ahead Sunday vs. the Lions? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Ex-coach's Nassar-related conviction will not be reinstated
The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Wednesday and won't reinstate the conviction of a retired Michigan State University gymnastics coach who was accused of lying to investigators about campus sports doctor Larry Nassar.
Sports
Royals fire longtime front-office executive Dayton Moore
The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.
Sports
Tom Kim a fresh face for Internationals in Presidents Cup
Tom Kim can be excused for his mistake Wednesday. The Presidents Cup is new for the 20-year-old South Korean, just like it is for seven other players on the International team that face a daunting task at Quail Hollow.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' philosophies tested in early loss; what's next vs. Detroit?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss head coach Kevin O'Connell's response to the Vikings' first loss and what's ahead Sunday vs. the Lions on the latest Access Vikings podcast.
Gophers
Reusse: Maybe it's time I grab an oar
Harvey Mackay's 90-year run of sharing opinions is legendary, and he's even right sometimes. His observations on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers could be spot-on.