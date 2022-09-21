Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he needs to put quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in better positions after the 24-7 loss in Philadelphia on Monday night. Where does that start? How will O'Connell steer the ship after his first loss? What's ahead Sunday vs. the Lions? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss on the latest Access Vikings podcast.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.