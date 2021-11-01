The Vikings defense let Cooper Rush march down the field at the end to win the game. The Vikings offense wasn't any better after an opening touchdown drive. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Chip Scoggins recap the 20-16 loss from U.S. Bank Stadium, where Mike Zimmer had one of the worst losses of his coaching tenure in Minnesota.

