The Vikings defense let Cooper Rush march down the field at the end to win the game. The Vikings offense wasn't any better after an opening touchdown drive. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Chip Scoggins recap the 20-16 loss from U.S. Bank Stadium, where Mike Zimmer had one of the worst losses of his coaching tenure in Minnesota.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Access Vikings
Podcast: Vikings offense outperformed by Cooper Rush in embarrassing loss
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Chip Scoggins recap the 20-16 loss from U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings fell apart on both sides of the ball in critical moments.
