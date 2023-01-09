First-year head coach Kevin O'Connell kept most players healthy while getting the offense moving forward again during a 29-13 win against the Bears to end the regular season. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the win from Soldier Field, where a patchwork offensive line got meaningful work together ahead of a playoff rematch against the Giants.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.